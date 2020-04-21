Former ACCEPT Frontman DAVID REECE Releases Official Video For "Another Life Another Time" From Cacophony Of Souls

Former Accept singer David Reece has released an official video for "Another Life Another Time", taken from his new album, Cacophony Of Souls. Check it out below.

Cacophany Of Souls features Reece teaming up with ex-U.D.O. / Sinner guitarist Andy Susemihl.

Tracklist:

"Chasing The Shadows"

"Blood On Our Hands"

"Judgement Day"

"Collective Anaesthesia"

"Cacophony Of Souls"

"Another Life Another Time"

"Metal Voice"

"Over And Over"

"Back In The Days"

"A Perfect World"

"Bleed"

"No Disguise"

Reece returned to the El Puerto family for his next album. In a video message, he explains why:

Label boss Torsten Ihlenfeld: "Great to work with David again. Reece released an amazing album lately, followed by a great tour and extensive live activities, but looking at what is on the recording machines right now, this was just the beginning of something big to come. We are stoked to the max and can’t wait to bring this masterpiece to life!"

