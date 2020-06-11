Former ACCEPT Frontman DAVID REECE Releases Official Video For "Judgement Day"

"Judgment Day" is the fourth video from former Accept frontman David Reece's current album, Cacophony Of Souls, created by Valerio Fea, who was responsible for the video "Two Coins And A Dead Man" from the last album.

Reece: "This song 'Judgement Day' seems very fitting for the times we are all living in now. I am a firm believer in good over evil, and I feel the lyrics and music along with the video describes the current events of our world."

Cacophany Of Souls features Reece teaming up with ex-U.D.O. / Sinner guitarist Andy Susemihl.

Tracklist:

"Chasing The Shadows"

"Blood On Our Hands"

"Judgement Day"

"Collective Anaesthesia"

"Cacophony Of Souls"

"Another Life Another Time"

"Metal Voice"

"Over And Over"

"Back In The Days"

"A Perfect World"

"Bleed"

"No Disguise"

Reece returned to the El Puerto family for his next album. In a video message, he explains why:

Label boss Torsten Ihlenfeld: "Great to work with David again. Reece released an amazing album lately, followed by a great tour and extensive live activities, but looking at what is on the recording machines right now, this was just the beginning of something big to come. We are stoked to the max and can’t wait to bring this masterpiece to life!"

