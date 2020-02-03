Former ACCEPT Frontman DAVID REECE Talks New Album - "It Has A Metal Punch That Was Missing Last Time Around"

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to former Accept singer David Reece, who discussed his new album, Cacophony Of Souls. It will be released on March 13th via El Puerto Records.

Reece spoke to The Metal Voice about the recording and musical direction of the new album, as well as floated the idea of supporting an Accept Fest that would include all former members similar to Michael Schenker Fest. David Reece also weighed in on his opinion of Peter Baltes joining U.D.O. for Wacken 2020 and / or another project.

On the making of Cacophany Of Souls:

"This time around I had ex-U.D.O. guitarist Andy Susemihl helping me write and arrange the album. Andy and I met in 1988 at Dieter Dierks Studios when he was working on U.D.O. Mean Machine album. We got along, hung out and bonded. Fast forward to 2019 when I was a special guest on the U.D.O. tour for Steelfactory we met again and decided to work together on this new album."

On the musical direction off his new album:

"I did a lot of studying on that U.D.O. tour. When you see U.D.O. live there are song structures. tempos, certain choruses, things that they say that click with the audience. So I would make an effort to watch the U.D.O. band every night, just to absorb what was happening. My last album, Resilient Heart, did not have that punch; the album had more of a blues feel to it. And watching U.D.O. every night I wanted to get that vibe on my new album. The new album is a colourful album and it has a metal punch that was missing last time around. "

"To talk about a few tracks on the album, the song 'Metal Voice' - the first single - is more of an anthem song, a sort of crowd cheering song, again inspired by watching U.D.O. every night. The idea of the song 'Collective Anesthesia' originated from my bassist Malte Frederik Burker, who is an Iron Maiden and Megadeth fanatic, so if you listen to that track all the elements of those two bands are there. The title track to the album, 'Cacophony Of Souls', I wrote that song with Martin Frank, who wrote with me on the Resilient Heart album. I basically wrote that song sitting on the toilet and it has a more metal melodic feel. The song 'Another Life, Another Time', which is ballad, the title was inspired by my wife on a plane ride and some beautiful guitar strumming and writing by Andy. "

On if he would be open to doing an Accept Fest similar to the Michael Schenker Fest with past singer and bandmates:

"Absolutely, even if I had to do like Schenker Fest; 4 - 5 songs each singer, why not? You have this weird dynamic with my tenure with the band Accept. Fans either hate my guts or they love me. There are even some fans today that talk to me every day telling me Eat The Heat is their favorite Accept album. So, if the power that be can set aside any animosity and all those silly things that are involved we can do this Accept Fest for the fans. And maybe at the end of the night, maybe we can all join together and do 'Balls To The Wall' or something like that. It would be killer, it would be great for us and the fans."

Vocalist David Reece has experienced a lot in his career. In addition to his engagements with bands like Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire or Sainted Sinners, Reece always had room for his solo career. He used this after the second Sainted Sinners album (Back With A Vengeance / El Puerto Records, 2018) for his album, Resilient Heart.

Reece is gearing up to release his new album, Cacophany Of Souls, which features him teaming up with ex-U.D.O. / Sinner guitarist Andy Susemihl. Check out the teaser below.

Tracklist:

"Chasing The Shadows"

"Blood On Our Hands"

"Judgement Day"

"Collective Anaesthesia"

"Cacophony Of Souls"

"Another Life Another Time"

"Metal Voice"

"Over And Over"

"Back In The Days"

"A Perfect World"

"Bleed"

"No Disguise"

Reece returned to the El Puerto family for his next album. In a video message, he explains why:

Label boss Torsten Ihlenfeld: "Great to work with David again. Reece released an amazing album lately, followed by a great tour and extensive live activities, but looking at what is on the recording machines right now, this was just the beginning of something big to come. We are stoked to the max and can’t wait to bring this masterpiece to life!"

