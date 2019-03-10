Former AEROSMITH Guitarist JIMMY CRESPO Hospitalized After Fall

Jimmy Crespo, who played lead guitar and wrote six songs songs on one of Aerosmith’s most under-rated albums (1982's Rock In A Hard Place) during Joe Perry's exit from the group, was recently in an intensive care unit after suffering a fall. Former L.A. Guns singer Chris VanDahl provided an update on his health on Facebook yesterday:

“Leaving the hospital now where I have been visiting with Jimmy and Cynthia Crespo. I’m happy to report (with Jimmy and Cynthia’s blessing) that Jimmy has been downgraded from the ICU and is doing much better. For those of you who have been asking about what happened? Several days ago Jimmy slipped and hit his head extremely hard. Up until recently his speech center was affected. Can’t tell you how happy I am to report that that certainly wasn’t the case today. We had a wonderful conversation and visited for quite some time. On behalf of Jimmy Cynthia and myself, thank you all for your well wishes, prayers and positive energy! Jimmy will be out of the hospital soon enough and back to doing what it is he does best. Playing.”