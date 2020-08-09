Former AGNOSTIC FRONT Bassist ALAN PETERS Passes - "You Will Not Be Forgotten"

On August 7th, Agnostic Front shared the sad news that former bassist Alana Peters has passed away. They issued the following statement:

"Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For... LP. Alan Peters (pictured second from the left) is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly, that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pittsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten."

Agnostic Front returned with their twelfth studio album in 2019, Get Loud!. In the clip below, Roger and Stigma talk about what being called "The Godfathers Of Hardcore" means to them.