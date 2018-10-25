Former ALICE COOPER Guitarist KANE ROBERTS Reveals Details Of New Solo Album

Guitarist Kane Roberts, who played on Alice Cooper's Constrictor (1986) and Raise Your Fist And Yell (1987) albums and subsequent tours, will release his new solo album, The New Normal, on January 25, 2019 via Frontiers Records. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"King Of The World"

"Wonderful"

"Beginning Of The End"

"Who We Are"

"Forever Out Of Place"

"Leave This World Behind"

"The Lion’s Share"

"Leave Me In The Dark"

"Above And Beyond"

"Wrong"

"I know right," says Roberts. "It only took me three years! Fuck! Some might find the artwork a bit edgy, but hey, that’s a good thing to my way of thinking. All of you were in my mind during this entire process so for sure you’re all up in it. Thanks for sticking with me and yeah I’m one lucky dude! Truly - RTFO!"