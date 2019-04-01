Former AMARANTHE Vocalist ANDY SOLVESTRÖM's REACHING FALL To Release New Single This Month Featuring Guest Appearance By Guitarist ANDY LAROQUE

On April 19th, Reaching Fall - featuring ex-Amaranthe vocalist Andy Solveström, singer Niclas Bergstrand, and guitarist Martin Haglund (ex-Astral Doors) - will release their long-awaited new single, "Tide". The track features a guest appearance by guitar legend Andy La Rocque (King Diamond). 

Watch this space and the official Reaching Fall Facebook page here for updates.

Check out a Reaching Fall studio outtake video from 2015 and listen to some previously released material below.



