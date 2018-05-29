Former ANAL C@#T Guitarist JOSH MARTIN Passes Away After Escalator Fall

According to Vanyaland, guitarist Josh Martin, best known for his work in Massachusetts grindcore legends Anal Cunt from 1996 to 2011, has died. He was 46.

Martin, who also played in bands like Adolf Satan, Fukk, Impaled Northern Moonforest, and Failure Clinic, reportedly fell off a Providence Place escalator late Monday (May 28th) near the mall’s food court.

“According to Providence Police, the man fell off an escalator from the upper level to the food court area around 10:45 p.m., sustaining severe head trauma,” reports WPRI. “He later died from his injuries. Officials say the incident appears to be completely accidental and there is no indication that the victim intentionally jumped or was pushed.”

WPRI did not cite Martin in its report, but Vanyaland has confirmed with the musician’s friends that it was him who took the fatal fall.

Read more at Vanyaland.

(Photo - ReturnToThePit.com)