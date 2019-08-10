Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST Lauches New Official Website, Releases Official Video For "Cassini" Solo Instrumental Track

Former Annihilator bassist Russell Bergquist has checked in with the following update:

"Good day, everyone. As I mentioned a while back I recorded a video for one of my songs off The Russ Bergquist Project. So here it is; 'Cassini'. Big thanks to Dave Benedict from SquareEggVisions for all his great work putting this together. Also, my new website is up at RussBergquist.com. This website was produced by Mike Johnston of Mykillink Studios. He did a great job also. There is about everything I've done with music on my new site. So now, please enjoy 'Cassini'..."

Bergquist, who was with Annihilator from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007, has released a new solo album under The Russ Bergquist project. It is now available for purchase via CDbaby. Following is an update from Bergquist:

"I haven't posted this song yet from The Russ Bergquist Project album released this year. It's a positive song. Believe in yourself, be yourself, and all will be fine. Be Strong, Who You Are! This song is different than any of the other tracks off the album. I hope you dig it.

I will have some cool news to announce regarding this project in a few weeks. Meanwhile, I'm off to Saskatchewan and it's living skies in the morning. Cheers!!."

The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:

"Suicide Shift"

"Lost At Sea"

"Shreddies"

"Hunted"

"Caged"

"Stabbed In The Back"

"Cassini"

"What I Say"

"Who You Are"

Purchase the album here.