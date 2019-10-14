Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST Releases Official Video For New Single "Who You Are"
Former Annihilator bassist Russell Bergquist has checked in with the following update:
"Greetings! I present you a lyric video for the final track off The Russ Bergquist Project. I had some visual ideas and brought them to Touch The Sun drummer Rob Wade. He then created this video which I think is pretty cool. Nature images with a positive message. Chill out and watch...."
The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:
"Suicide Shift"
"Lost At Sea"
"Shreddies"
"Hunted"
"Caged"
"Stabbed In The Back"
"Cassini"
"What I Say"
"Who You Are"
Purchase the album here.
Bergquist was with Annihilator from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007. He appeared on three albums: Criteria For A Black Widow (1999), Carnival Diablos (2001) and Waking The Fury (2002).