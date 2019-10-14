Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST Releases Official Video For New Single "Who You Are"

Former Annihilator bassist Russell Bergquist has checked in with the following update:

"Greetings! I present you a lyric video for the final track off The Russ Bergquist Project. I had some visual ideas and brought them to Touch The Sun drummer Rob Wade. He then created this video which I think is pretty cool. Nature images with a positive message. Chill out and watch...."

The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:

"Suicide Shift"

"Lost At Sea"

"Shreddies"

"Hunted"

"Caged"

"Stabbed In The Back"

"Cassini"

"What I Say"

"Who You Are"

Purchase the album here.

Bergquist was with Annihilator from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007. He appeared on three albums: Criteria For A Black Widow (1999), Carnival Diablos (2001) and Waking The Fury (2002).