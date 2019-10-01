Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST's New Solo Album Now Available In Europe And UK

Former Annihilator bassist Russell Bergquist has checked in with the following update:

"I'm proud to say that my album, The Russ Bergquist Project, is now available in Europe and the UK through SAOL. Special thanks to Wolfgang Rott, Jay, Robert and all the crew at CMM for taking this on. It's been cool going through this process and I look forward to seeing it through. Rock on! Stay tuned for a new video, too!"

The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:

"Suicide Shift"

"Lost At Sea"

"Shreddies"

"Hunted"

"Caged"

"Stabbed In The Back"

"Cassini"

"What I Say"

"Who You Are"

Purchase the album here.

Bergquist was with Annihilator from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007. He appeared on three albums: Criteria For A Black Widow (1999), Carnival Diablos (2001) and Waking The Fury (2002).