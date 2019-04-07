Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST Streaming "Caged" From New Solo Album Featuring Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN

Former Annihilator bassist Russ Bergquist, who was with the band from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007, has released a new solo album under The Russ Bergquist project. It is now available for purchase via CDbaby. Following is an update from Bergquist:

"This track is called 'Caged'. Track 5 off The Russ Bergquist Project. This is the shortest track on the album. Mark Petri on vocals, Scott Webb on lead guitar, Ryan Van Poederooyen on drums and me on bass, rhythm guitars and background vocals."

The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:

"Suicide Shift"

"Lost At Sea"

"Shreddies"

"Hunted"

"Caged"

"Stabbed In The Back"

"Cassini"

"What I Say"

"Who You Are"

Purchase the album here.