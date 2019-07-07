Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST Streaming "Who You Are" From New Solo Album

Former Annihilator bassist Russ Bergquist, who was with the band from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007, has released a new solo album under The Russ Bergquist project. It is now available for purchase via CDbaby. Following is an update from Bergquist:

"I haven't posted this song yet from The Russ Bergquist Project album released this year. It's a positive song. Believe in yourself, be yourself, and all will be fine. Be Strong, Who You Are! This song is different than any of the other tracks off the album. I hope you dig it.

I will have some cool news to announce regarding this project in a few weeks. Meanwhile, I'm off to Saskatchewan and it's living skies in the morning. Cheers!!."

The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:

"Suicide Shift"

"Lost At Sea"

"Shreddies"

"Hunted"

"Caged"

"Stabbed In The Back"

"Cassini"

"What I Say"

"Who You Are"

Purchase the album here.