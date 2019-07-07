Former ANNIHILATOR Bassist RUSS BERGQUIST Streaming "Who You Are" From New Solo Album
July 7, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Former Annihilator bassist Russ Bergquist, who was with the band from 1999 – 2003 and 2005–2007, has released a new solo album under The Russ Bergquist project. It is now available for purchase via CDbaby. Following is an update from Bergquist:
"I haven't posted this song yet from The Russ Bergquist Project album released this year. It's a positive song. Believe in yourself, be yourself, and all will be fine. Be Strong, Who You Are! This song is different than any of the other tracks off the album. I hope you dig it.
I will have some cool news to announce regarding this project in a few weeks. Meanwhile, I'm off to Saskatchewan and it's living skies in the morning. Cheers!!."
The complete tracklist of the album is as follows:
"Suicide Shift"
"Lost At Sea"
"Shreddies"
"Hunted"
"Caged"
"Stabbed In The Back"
"Cassini"
"What I Say"
"Who You Are"
Purchase the album here.