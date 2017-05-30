Former ANNIHILATOR Drummer RANDY BLACK Revisits "Refresh The Demon" (Video)

Canadian drum god Randy Black has checked in with the following update:

"Annihilator fans! I've been recording my own drum tracks recently and decided to re-visit a song I recorded in 1996. I originally co-wrote and recorded this song 'Refresh The Demon' with Jeff Waters. This is how I would approach it today. No triggers, no samples, no quantizing, no replacing. Cheers."

Drum Kit: Pearl Masters Premium Legend, Scarlet Red Burst finish with Black Chrome Hardware

12 & 13 rack toms, 14 & 16 floor toms and 18 gong/floor tom

Snare - 5.5 X 14 Free floating Brass

Cymbals - Sabian:

- 2 X 18 and 2 X 19” HHX-xplosion Crashes

- 2 X HH Power Bell Rides

- 14” Vault Hi-Hats and 14” AAX V-Hats

- 2 X 19” Paragon Chinas and 21” Holy China

Drum Heads - Aquarian:

- Kicks-Super Kick 10 & Resonator

- Snr. - Jack Dejohnette

- Toms - Response 2

Drum Sticks: Wincent RBSCB signature model - black

Recorded and mixed with the Presonus StudioLive RML16AI mixer and Studio One Pro software.