Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Co-Founder BIG JOHN BATES Announces New Year's Eve Show For Vancouver

Former Annihilator frontman/co-founder John Bates - who can be heard on the band's legendary Welcome To Your Death demo (found below) - has checked in with the following announcement:

"NYE 2018 at Falconetti's in Vancouver - we've made arrangements to keep the ticket price at a non-gouging $20 CDN. Also includes the dreamy sounds of Momy Fortuna and truckin R'n'R with Steady Teddy & the K-Train Babies. Limited space and no pre-sales so get down there early - it'll be a great night ... event ... experience!"

Check out audio samples from From The Bestiary To The Leathering Room here. For more information go to this location.

Bates can be heard on Annihilator's original pre-deal demo, Welcome To Your Death, and wrote tracks with guitarist Jeff Waters for the band's critically acclaimed first two albums, Alice In Hell and Never, Neverland. He also contributed material to the band's albums King Of The Kill, Refresh The Demon, Remains, and Criteria For A Black Widow.

Welcome To Your Death ('85 demo) tracklist:

"Crystal Ann"

"Welcome To Your Death"

"Lust Of Death"

"Burns Like A Buzzsaw Blade"

"Back To The Crypt"

"I Am In Command"

Line up:

Jeff Waters - guitars, bass

John Bates - vocals

Paul Malek - drums

Dave Scott - bass