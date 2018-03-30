Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Co-Founder BIG JOHN BATES Announces Three Shows For British Columbia; Planning Return To Europe This Summer

Former Annihilator frontman/co-founder John Bates - who can be heard on the band's legendary Welcome To Your Death demo (found below) - has announced three shows for British Columbia with his Big John Bates Noirchestra. Dates are as follows:

April

12 - The Blue Grotto Nightclub - Kamloops, BC

13 - Milkcrate Records - Kelowna, BC

14 - Spiritbar at The Hume Hotel - Nelson, BC

The band is also due to play the Off The Radar Festival in Negenharrie, Germany on July 28th, suggesting they will be doing a string of dates in Europe around that time. Stay tuned for updates.

Bates can be heard on Annihilator's original pre-deal demo, Welcome To Your Death, and wrote tracks with guitarist Jeff Waters for the band's critically acclaimed first two albums, Alice In Hell and Never, Neverland. He also contributed material to the band's albums King Of The Kill, Refresh The Demon, Remains, and Criteria For A Black Widow.

Welcome To Your Death ('85 demo) tracklist:

"Crystal Ann"

"Welcome To Your Death"

"Lust Of Death"

"Burns Like A Buzzsaw Blade"

"Back To The Crypt"

"I Am In Command"

Line up:

Jeff Waters - guitars, bass

John Bates - vocals

Paul Malek - drums

Dave Scott - bass