Former ANTHRAX Guitarist DAN SPITZ Talks New Band Featuring Ex-JOURNEY Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO - "I Have A Lot More Music In Me"

Former Acid Reign frontman turned stand-up-comedian Howard H. Smith recently spoke with ex-Anthrax guitarist Dan Spitz on the Talking Bollocks metal podcast. Spitz opened up about his new band with former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo. Check out the interview below, which is preceeded by a converstaion with Overkill frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth.

Spitz was a member of Anthrax from 1983 - 1995, then reunited with the band from 2005 - 2007.