Former ANTHRAX Vocalist DAN NELSON Reappears In New Band WOLFPACK BLACK

Singer Dan Nelson, who fronted Anthrax from December 2007 to July 2009, has started "a New York heavy metal band" called Wolfpack Black.

Check out a teaser clip of Wolfpack Black's photo / video shoot from January 20th at Hellhound Studio in New Jersey. The song heard is called "Righteous".

The band's bio reads as follows:

"Wolfpack Black... A band whose name and sound grab and command your attention from the strike of the very first chord.



Metal through and through, and straight on to their burning angry core. This group is hungry, determined and ready for diehard rock and metal fans and the cutthroat music scene... and ready to take no prisoners.



Forged in late 2016 by vocalist / guitarist Dan Nelson (ex-Anthrax, BlackGates, Year Of The Tyrant) with one goal in mind...To continue creating both brutal and catchy music, this time from the coast The Pack calls home.



Along with longtime bassist Pat Foote (Steel Reign), the band embarked on a successful campaign of writing, appearances, pre-production and a short run of shows in 2017.



Entering into 2018, the band's lineup is now complete following the addition of drummer Dan Mintzer (Pull, Breakage Rising).



With an arsenal of new songs and a ton of shows in tow... The Pack is poised and ready for WAR. Join the Revolution."

In live news, Wolfpack Black has the following shows booked:

February

10 - Saint Vitus Bar - New York, NY (with Exhorder)

April

13 - Tapout Bar - Hamilton, OH

21 - No Limits Tattoo Expo at Resorts World Casino - Queens, NY

May

19 - Gadi's Bar & Grill - Yucca Valley, CA

June

26 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA (with Flotsam And Jetsam)

30 - Summer Vibes Tattoo and Arts Festival at NYCB Live - Uniondale, NY

For further details, visit Wolfpack Black on Facebook.