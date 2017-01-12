Former ARCH ENEMY Singer ANGELA GOSSOW - “I Want To Do A New Extreme Metal Project”
January 12, 2017, an hour ago
In a new interview with the French language Hard Force, former vocalist/now manager for Arch Enemy, Angela Gossow, reveals that “when the time comes”, she will launch a new extreme metal project.
Angela says she hopes to have time to launch the project in 2018, once things calm down in regards to her managerial duties with Arch Enemy.
Read the complete interview, in French, at HardForce.fr.