Former AUTOGRAPH Guitarist STEVE LYNCH Launches PROJECT 2:22 With Nashville Recording Artist ALENA RAE

Metal Express Radio recently caught up with Autograph's founding guitarist Steve Lynch, who decided to leave the band in July 2019. He has since launched a new project, dubbed Project 2:22, with Nashville recording artist Alena Rae. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

MER: Was it difficult to say goodbye to old band members in Autograph? Do you think that there will be future collaboration?

Steve Lynch: "It was difficult because I have known Randy, the bassist since 1981 and the rest of the bandmates became like brothers to me as well. I’m on a completely new musical venture now, so I don’t foresee any future collaboration, but you never know for sure."

MER: When discussing the new music you are venturing into with Project 2:22, do you feel that you have more artistic freedom with this project?

Steve Lynch: "Yes, we are writing what we feel and that is total artistic freedom. Alena is the most amazing vocalist and can sing any style very well, therefore it is an open slate for whichever direction we wish to go in per song. We are rock edged but with a world music vibe, so it can go anywhere we wish musically."

Read the complete interview here. Check out the official Project 2:22 Facebook page here.

Lynch was with Autograph from 1983 – 1989 and again from 2013 – 2019. Autograph is best known for their 1985 hit "Turn Up The Radio", taken from their 1984 debut album, Sign In Please.