Former BAD COMPANY Singer BRIAN HOWE To Sell Fort Myers Beach House; Portion Of Proceeds To Benefit Boca Raton Dog Rescue Group

The News-Press is reporting that former Bad Company vocalist Brian Howe plans to sell Fort Myers Beach house, with a portion of proceeds from the sale to benefit Boca Raton dog rescue group, Have A Heart, Inc.

There’s a lot of history in Brian Howe’s house on Fort Myers Beach. It’s where the rock singer wrote and recorded many of the songs for his old band, Bad Company. It’s where he records his podcasts with people like former band mate Ted Nugent and Moon landing conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel. And it’s where he lives with his beloved birds and dogs, including a particularly friendly “Florida brown dog” named Rosie.

But now, Howe plans to say goodbye to that house - and to Fort Myers Beach, too. He’s moving to the Nashville area, where he wants to buy a bigger piece of property, collect more animals and perhaps start a new career as a songwriter.

“There’s mixed emotions,” says Howe, 65, about leaving Fort Myers Beach after living there for 34 years. “But I do believe that every now and again in life, it’s good to shake things up and to make a change. And it’s good to explore new pastures.”

