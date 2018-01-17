Former BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Guitarist NICK CATANESE Pleads Guilty To Sending 14-Year-Old Girl Sexually Explicit Photos

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that former Black Label Society guitarist Nick Catanese - also a former instructor at School of Rock Castle Shannon - has pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to a 14-year-old female music school student. The official charges are unlawful contact, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Catanese has been put on five years of probation. and has been ordered to register for 25 years as a Megan's Law offender, avoid contact with minors and have no access to internet-capable computers.

Catanese left Black Label Society amicably in December 2013. He was with the band for 17 years.

An interview published by Epiphone in December 2014, found here, Catanese discussed working at School of Rock Castle Shannon:

"I love the kids there. They got spark, they got spirit. They actually gave me my spark back, seeing these kids who love the same music I do. This one kid who's 11 came in with a big guitar case with a KISS Army sticker on it. I was shocked. And then his friend came in who plays drums and said his influence was John Bonham. These kids-- they have a whole worldview of music. They're fun--and hysterical. Just seeing these kids play 'Godzilla'. There was one class what was playing Deep Purple's 'Burn'. They're 12 year olds! That's so cool to me. They brought a lot out of me. How can you not be inspired by that?"

Photo: Allegheny County Jail