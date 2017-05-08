Former BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Celebrates 69th Birthday On New Rock 50 Episode; Video
On this weekend’s edition of his Rock 50 radio show, former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward celebrated his 69th birthday. In the clip below, Ward remembers his musical influences dating back to when he was growing up in England.
Recently released rare footage of Black Sabbath performing their classic track “Paranoid” at Beglium’s Bilzen Pop Festival on August 21st, 1970, is available for streaming below: