Former BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD - "I Would Be Very Open-Minded To Any Ideas About Playing Together In The Future"

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward posted an update on Twitter on July 2nd with some kind words for his bandmates. Check it out below.

Speaking with UK-based Kerrang!, Ozzy Osbourne recently made some unexpected comments regarding the fallout between Black Sabbath and former drummer Bill Ward that saw Ward excluded from the band's reunion tour and album, 13. The drama started in 2011, and the reunion album was released in 2013 with Brad Wilk on drums instead of Ward.

The excerpt from the Kerrang! interview, found here, reads as follows:

“I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there, for a start. People put that down to me, but it wasn’t me, honestly. We didn’t have the fucking time to hang around, we had to get going, but I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Bill. Tommy (Clufetos) did great, but the four of us started this, and it should have been the four of us ending it. Those final gigs in Birmingham were bittersweet because you think of how far we came, and how much we did, and it would have been good to have shared that together. Maybe one day there’ll be one last gig, I don’t know.”