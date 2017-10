Former BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD's DAY OF ERRORS Announce West Coast Tour Dates

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward and his new band Day Of Errors have announced West Coast tour dates for December. Their scheduleis as follows:

December

7 - Wow Hall - Eugene, OR

8 - High Dive - Seattle, WA

9 - Dante's - Portland, OR

12 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

13 - Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

14 - The Garage - Ventura, CA

15 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

Day of Errors lineup is:

Joe Amodea - guitar/vocals

Nick Diltz - bass/lead vocals

Bill Ward - drums/vocals