Former BLACK SABBATH / ELO Drummer BEV BEVAN "Proud" To Be Named Patron Of Music At Kidderminster College

Rock legend Bev Bevan will be using his extensive industry knowledge to help music students at Kidderminster, England's Kidderminster College, reports Kidderminster Shuttle. The founding member and drummer of The Move and the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) has become a Patron for Music courses.

Bev, who also was a touring drummer for another of Birmingham’s legendary bands Black Sabbath, joins Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant - who has been a Patron of the college’s label MAS Records for a number of years. He will be visiting the college regularly, taking on an advisory role for students at college as they look to embark on careers in the industry.

And one of his first visits will be to present Kidderminster College with one of his many gold discs.

Bev said: “I am proud to become Patron of the Music department at Kidderminster College, the Music courses are taught by lecturers with many years of experience in the music industry.

“I hope to visit the college on a regular basis and advise the students about their opportunities, and hopefully by sharing my knowledge and experience, I can help to prepare them to work in the music industry.”

