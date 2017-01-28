Former BLACK SABBATH Keyboardist GEOFF NICHOLLS Dead At 68

Former Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls passed away earlier today (January 28th) at the age of 68, following a battle with lung cancer. He was a member of the band between 1979 and 2004, working on 1980's Heaven And Hell to 1995's Forbidden. Nicholls played in the NWOBHM band Quartz prior to joining Sabbath. Most recently Nicholls played keyboards with former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin in Tony Martin's Headless Cross.

Tony Iommi stated: "I'm so saddened to hear the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends Geoff Nicholls. He's been suffering for a while now with lung cancer and he lost his battle this morning. Geoff and I have always been very close and he has been a real true friend to me and supported me all the way for nearly 40 years. I will miss him dearly and he will live in my heart until we meet again. Rest in peace, my dear friend."

Geezer Butler remarked: "Very sad to hear of old friend and Sabbath keyboard player Geoff Nicholls passing. RIP Geoff."

Tony Martin stated: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Geoff Nicholls ... keyboard player and friend from Sabbath. Safe journey mate."



