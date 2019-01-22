Former BLACK SABBATH, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP And WHITESNAKE Members Perform At COZY POWELL Birthday Bash Tribute Show; Video Available

The inaugural Cozy Powell Birthday Bash was held at the Robin 2 in Bilston, UK on December 29th - an evening of special guests to celebrate the music of legendary rock drummer Cozy Powell, who perished in a high-speed car crash in April 1998 at the age of 50. Guests on the night included former members of Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Whitesnake and The Michael Schenker Group. All proceeds went to Cozy's preferred charity, World Animal Protection UK.

Performers on the night included Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), Vinny Burns (Dare), Chris Glen (MSG), Ted McKenna (MSG), Chris Childs (Thunder), Harry James (Thunder), Russell Gilbrook (Uriah Heep), Neil Murray (Whitesnake, Black Sabbath) and Mike Terranna

Video from the night is available below.

Powell died on April, 5th 1998 following a car accident while driving his Saab 9000 at 167 km/h in bad weather on the M4 motorway near Bristol, England. He was reportedly was ejected through the windscshield and died at the scene. According to the BBC report, at the time of the crash Powell's blood-alcohol was over the legal limit, he was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was speaking with his girlfriend on a mobile phone.