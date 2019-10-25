Former BLACK SABBATH Singer TONY MARTIN In The Studio With HEADLESS CROSS

Former Black Sabbath vocalist Tony Martin and his band, Headless Cross, are currently in the rehearsal rooms at RB Studio in Birmingham, England working on their debut album, scheduled for release next year. More news will be shared soon.

The Headless Cross band lineup is as follows:

Tony Martin (vocals - Black Sabbath)

Danny Needham (drums - Venom)

Eddie George (keyboards - Magnum)

Dario Mollo (guitar - Voodoo Hill, The Cage)

Magnus Rosén (bass - Hammerfall)

Headless Cross was Tony Martin's second album with Black Sabbath, released in April 1989. The album signalled another resurgence for the godfathers of heavy metal with such tracks as 'Headless Cross', 'Devil & Daughter' and the epic 'When Death Calls'.



