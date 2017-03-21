Former BLUE MURDER Members TONY FRANKLIN And CARMINE APPICE Jam "Valley Of The Kings" In Venezuela (Video)

March 21, 2017, an hour ago

Former Blue Murder bassist Tony Franklin has tweeted footage of himself and former bandmate Carmine Appice jamming on the band's "Valley of The Kings" prior to a recent Cactus show in Maracay, Venezuela. Check out the footage below.

Franklin and Appice were members of the original incarnation of Blue Murder from 1988 - 1992, backing frontman John Sykes (Whitesnake).


