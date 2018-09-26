Former BRAND NEW SIN Vocalist JOE ALTIER Covers DIO's "Holy Diver" In New Video

Vocalist Joe Altier, who fronted New York based rock band Brand New Sin from 2002 to 2008, has just released his take on the Dio classic "Holy Diver". Joe describes his version in the following manner, "I put my own spin on it, slightly slowed down and rearranged. I hope you enjoy it!"

"Holy Diver" is the title track to the debut studio album by Dio, led by vocalist Ronnie James Dio, released in 1983. It's since been certified Platinum in The United States, and Silver in The UK. In the video below, Dio performs "Holy Diver" live at The Astoria Theatre in London, England in 2005.



