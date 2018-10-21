Former BRAND NEW SIN Vocalist JOE ALTIER Covers LYNYRD SKYNYRD's "The Ballad Of Curtis Loew" In New Video

Vocalist Joe Altier, who fronted New York based rock band Brand New Sin from 2002 to 2008, has just released his take on the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic "The Ballad Of Curtis Loew".

Joe describes his version in the following manner, "41 years ago yesterday was the tragic plane crash involving the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. So it seems fitting to play one of my favorites by them, 'The Ballad Of Curtis Loew'."

"The Ballad Of Curtis Loew" originally appeared on Lynyrd Skynyrd's second album, Second Helping. Released in 1974, it peaked at #12 on the Billboard album charts, and has since been certified Double Platinum.