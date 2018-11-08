Former BRAND NEW SIN Vocalist JOE ALTIER Covers "To Be With You" By MR. BIG In New Video

Vocalist Joe Altier, who fronted New York based rock band Brand New Sin from 2002 to 2008, has just released his take on the Mr. Big classic "To Be With You".

Joe describes "To Be With You" in the following manner: "I always have dug this tune and people always sing along as soon as I start playing it at gigs. It's like one of the songs you forgot you loved."

"To Be With You" first appeared on Lean Into It, the second studio album from Mr. Big, released in 1991. Lean Into It peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200 charts, while the single "To Be With You" became the band's first and only song to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.