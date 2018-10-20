Former BRAND NEW SIN Vocalist JOE ALTIER Covers TOOL's "Sober" In New Video

Vocalist Joe Altier, who fronted New York based rock band Brand New Sin from 2002 to 2008, has just released his take on the Tool classic "Sober". Joe describes his version in the following manner, "It’s challenging as heck to sing but so much fun. Enjoy!!!"

"Sober" originally appeared on Tool's debut album, Undertow. Released in 1993, Undertow has since been certified Platinum in Canada, and Double Platinum in The United States.