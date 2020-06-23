Former CANDLELIGHT RED Guitarist's THE JEREMY EDGE PROJECT Reveal Details For Self-Titled Debut Album

Former Candlelight Red guitarist, Jeremy Edge, has signed with Deko Entertainment for his new project, The Jeremy Edge Project, which will be releasing its self-titled debut on August 28 - available for streaming and download, as well as all major online outlets on CD and Limited Edition Vinyl.

Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello states, "Smoothest axe and a complex rediscovery of the bluesy genre that serves as the foundation of all rock. Jeremy is here to let us know how we are going to drive that car in 2020. Top down, radio playing the perfect tune. Crank it up baby... here he goes..."

After 4 top 50 Active Rock singles with CLR, he is breaking a long hiatus by releasing an album that is a departure stylistically with more blues based, guitar based rock. According to Edge, this project has been brewing for a while and came by accident as personnel changes mid-recording session prompted him to make some tough choices about moving forward and finishing the record as a solo artist.

To get the album over the finish line, he decided to do some of the vocals himself for the first time, and enlisted the help of friends to complete the vocal compositions as well as adding more new players to contribute to the project.

"I always liked what Santana did years ago with using different singers and I love collaboration projects like ‘Postmodern Jukebox,’ so this was a fun an exciting idea for an album.”

The album features nine tracks - varying from bluesy and soulful ballads to in your face rock grooves with blazing guitar. This album was recorded and mixed by Grammy nominated engineer Mike Feretti in Ringwood, NJ - who has also worked with him in the past with Candlelight Red.

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

Bundle includes:

- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project - “Self-Titled” Vinyl / or CD

- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project Tee

- One (1) The Jeremy Edge Project Pick

- One (1) Digital Download of "Firedancer"

Jeremy enlisted the help of some fellow musicians for this project - Brandon Yeagley from Crobot and Brett Hestla from Dark New Day / Virgos Merlot both sing lead vocals on three tracks, leaving the rest to Edge. Also appearing on guitar is legendary blues guitarist Josh Smith who does dueling solos with Jeremy on the track "Lies". Bassist John Delowery, drummer Dave Shaffer, and keyboardist Jeremy Baum on Hammond B3 organ round out the instrumentation.

On the stylistic direction, Jeremy says, "I have for years wanted to do something that puts me back in touch with my early influences, growing up and learning guitar - SRV, Hendrix, Billy Gibbons, Blackmore, Iommi, Page etc. But I did not want to do a retro album per se. I wanted this to be a melting pot of influences so there is some classic rock, blues, classic metal, and alternative. It's all there - along with Brandon and Brett bringing their unique vocals styles.”

"Lies" is the first track released from the debut album. "I wanted to do a heavy, slow blues in the vain of 'Tea for One' by Zeppelin. Not exactly like that but a similar vibe to it. I wanted it to have the extended, bar room, blues jam type of feel and capture that on record. This song needed 2 guitars to do that!"

For this track vocal duties were served up by vocalist Brandon Yeagley and additional guitars by blues guitarist master Josh Smith. While Brandon delivers a dynamic vocal performance while Edge and Smith trade leads. Smith, opens the song with a hook on the Telecaster and sets up the ending dueling jam at the end of the song. Edge providing contrast with the Les Paul and wah wah to Smith's signature tone.

Check out the lyric video below.

Tracklisting:

"Firedancer Intro"

"Firedancer"

"Hot Lava" (Featuring Brandon Yeagley of Crobot)

"Sing My Blues" (Featuring Brandon Yeagley of Crobot)

"Breath Holding In" (Featuring Brett Hestla)

"Lies" (Featuring Josh Smith & Brandon Yeagley of Crobot)

"Indifferent" (Featuring Brett Hestla)

"Outlive Yesterday" (Featuring Brett Hestla)

"Sunrise"

"Lies" lyric video: