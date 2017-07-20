Former CANDLEMASS Frontman MESSIAH MARCOLIN Performs With AMON AMARTH At Gefle Metal Festival 2017 (Video)

On July 14th, Amon Amarth played at the Gefle Metal Festival in Gävle, Sweden. During the song "Hel" they were joined by former Candlemass frontman Messiah Marcolin, who guested on the song for the Deceiver Of The Gods album, released in 2008. Check out video from the festival performance below.

After releasing the visually stunning videos for "First Kill" and "At Dawn's First Light" last year in support of their latest album, Jomsviking, Amon Amarth are now ready to debut a new video from the record, "The Way Of Vikings”, which was once again directed by Grupa 13.

The new clip features the full band as Peaky Blinders inspired characters at a brutal underground gambling hall and boxing match. Watch below:

Starting tomorrow (July 14th), Amon Amarth will head back out on the road for their worldwide summer tour, which includes a headline slot at the renowned Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 11th. See below for all dates.

July

25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays Festival

27 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Theatre Club

29 - Istanbul, Turkey - Rock Off Festival

August

2 - Vienna, Austria - Jolly Roger Festival

4 - Kostrzyn nad Odra, Poland - Przystanek Woodstock

5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

6 - Colmar, France - Foire Aux Vins

7 - Majano (Udine), Italy - City Festival

9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

11 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

17 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze

18 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart Festival

19 - Zvolen, Slovakia - More Than Fest

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Earshaker Day

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Open Air Show

25 - Giessen, Germany - Kultursommer

26 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

28 - Kiev, Russia - Sentrum

29 - Minsk, Russia - Re:Public

30 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2

31 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall

September

2 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

4 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda

5 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace

As the band's first concept record in their storied career, Jomsviking tells a tragic, original tale of conflict and revenge, backed by the Swedes' trademark melodic, anthemic metal - which was produced and mixed once again by Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Testament, Accept). For their efforts, Amon Amarth crashed into the global charts, picking up some of their highest chart positions to date around the world (including two #1s).

Amon Amarth lineup:

Johan Hegg - Vocals

Ted Lundstrom - Bass

Johan Soderberg - Guitar

Olavi Mikkonen - Guitar

Jocke Wallgren - Drums