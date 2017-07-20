Former CANDLEMASS Frontman MESSIAH MARCOLIN Performs With AMON AMARTH At Gefle Metal Festival 2017 (Video)
July 20, 2017, 28 minutes ago
On July 14th, Amon Amarth played at the Gefle Metal Festival in Gävle, Sweden. During the song "Hel" they were joined by former Candlemass frontman Messiah Marcolin, who guested on the song for the Deceiver Of The Gods album, released in 2008. Check out video from the festival performance below.
After releasing the visually stunning videos for "First Kill" and "At Dawn's First Light" last year in support of their latest album, Jomsviking, Amon Amarth are now ready to debut a new video from the record, "The Way Of Vikings”, which was once again directed by Grupa 13.
The new clip features the full band as Peaky Blinders inspired characters at a brutal underground gambling hall and boxing match. Watch below:
Starting tomorrow (July 14th), Amon Amarth will head back out on the road for their worldwide summer tour, which includes a headline slot at the renowned Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 11th. See below for all dates.
July
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays Festival
27 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Theatre Club
29 - Istanbul, Turkey - Rock Off Festival
August
2 - Vienna, Austria - Jolly Roger Festival
4 - Kostrzyn nad Odra, Poland - Przystanek Woodstock
5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
6 - Colmar, France - Foire Aux Vins
7 - Majano (Udine), Italy - City Festival
9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
11 - Derbyshire, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
13 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
17 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze
18 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart Festival
19 - Zvolen, Slovakia - More Than Fest
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Earshaker Day
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Open Air Show
25 - Giessen, Germany - Kultursommer
26 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival
28 - Kiev, Russia - Sentrum
29 - Minsk, Russia - Re:Public
30 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2
31 - Krasnodar, Russia - Arena Hall
September
2 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
4 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda
5 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace
As the band's first concept record in their storied career, Jomsviking tells a tragic, original tale of conflict and revenge, backed by the Swedes' trademark melodic, anthemic metal - which was produced and mixed once again by Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Testament, Accept). For their efforts, Amon Amarth crashed into the global charts, picking up some of their highest chart positions to date around the world (including two #1s).
Amon Amarth lineup:
Johan Hegg - Vocals
Ted Lundstrom - Bass
Johan Soderberg - Guitar
Olavi Mikkonen - Guitar
Jocke Wallgren - Drums