Former CANDLEMASS Singer ROBERT LOWE Teams Up With GRIEF COLLECTOR

Minnesota doom metal masters Grief Collector have teamed up with vocalist Robert Lowe, formerly of doom metal legends Candlemass and Solitude Aeturnus.

Grief Collector's new album, From Dissension To Avowal, is a five-song concept effort that takes you on a journey through the five steps of experiencing "grief." Each song represents one of those steps: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance.

Slow and mid-tempo grooves, monstrously heavy riffs meet emotionally charged, sad, thought-provoking lyrics sung by Lowe that will personally take you from dissension all the way to avowal as if you experienced it yourself.

Lowe has a one-of-a-kind way of expressing emotion in every lyric, Brad Miller crushes every drum groove, and Matt Johnson unloads the doom arsenal on guitar and bass.

Collectively, all three members have re-awakened the spirit of classic doom metal in paying tribute to all who have passed on and to those left behind to suffer and move through the reoccurring and sometime never-ending stages of grief.