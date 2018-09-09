Former CANDLEMASS Vocalist MATS LEVÉN Posts Audio Teaser Of New Solo Material

Former Candlemass vocalist Mats Levén has posted a teaser of solo material featuring drummer Martin "Axe" Axenrot (Witchery, Bloodbath) and bassist Nalley Påhlsson (Therion). Levén handles all vocals and guitars. According to an update, his solo material also features drummers Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond) and Petter Karlsson (ex-Therion). More details will be revealed soon.

News surfaced recently that Candlemass have reunited with singer Johan Langquist, who performed on the band's 1986 debut album Epicus Doomicus Metallicus. Johan is back after a 32 year hiatus, replacing Mats Levén who’s been with the band since 2012.

The band stated: “We wanted to find our way back to the roots of Candlemass, back to the soul and essence of the band. Johan Langquist is back and we hope this will give us some new energy and kickstart the heart of doom again. We don’t know if it will last 10 more years or even 5, but if it will give us just another year of having fun and playing the music that we love so much, it will be a blast! The circle is closed, Johan is back!"

New footage of the band rehearsing the classic track "Solitude" can be found below.

Says Candlemass: "For the upcoming Candlemass shows at Milano (September 16th), Switzerland (September 23rd) and Bukarest (October 20th), Johan Langquist will take care of the vocal duties. The material will of course lean more towards Epicus Doomicus Metallicus + some immortal classics from the C-mass back catalogue. On the bass front Per Wiberg will play these shows instead of Leif, but Mr. Edling will be back in the band next year and deliver doom and thunder on live stages near and far away."