Former CELTIC FROST Guitarist Oliver Amberg Talks Cold Lake "Piece Of Shit" - “Curt Victor Bryant’s Pants Being Unzipped Was An Accident”

After three jaw-dropping extreme metal works of art (Morbid Tales, To Mega Therion and Into the Pandemonium), Celtic Frost released the highly controversial Cold Lake in September 1988 as an attempt to cross over into the glam metal genre. The album featured a new lineup, reformed by leader Thomas Gabriel Fischer (Tom G. Warrior) with newly joined musicians guitarist Oliver Amberg, bassist Curt Victor Bryant and drummer Stephen Priestly.

In the latest episode of the ’80’s Glam Metalcast, Amberg talks in-depth about infamous album, which Fischer told BraveWords was a "piece of shit." Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

Amberg: “The image didn’t help the album at all. If you seen us later on the tour we looked like a different band. It wasn’t the smartest move having pictures like that. There was a lack of heaviness with the production as well. It was too polished and lacked some aggression. I think people weren’t ready and people weren’t forgiving about the image we had then. There’s a lot of hate going on still after 30 years, which puzzles me. There’s some people who like it and some that don’t...but I like it.

’80’s Glam Metalcast: On if he deserves some blame for the kind of songs that were writing?

Amberg: “When you just look at the songs and the riffs, forget about the production and some of the lyrics - it’s quite a heavy album. I think there were some words like “sleazy”, people were like “oooh” that’s a word Celtic Frost shouldn’t use. Some people live with it, and some people still hate it. We were a four piece band, it wasn’t just me writing the songs. It was teamwork. We had a lot of fun making this record. Especially in the beginning when the songwriting was going on. We had a lot of laughs and good times. Then it just didn’t turn out how everybody expected. There become a lot of anger and frustration for everyone involved with the band. Things were ok, then it changed. I won’t apologize to some people who think I’m dirtbag. After 30 years I’m free of charge now, they shouldn’t blame me anymore."



(From the BraveWords Collection: Cold Lake signed by Thomas Gabriel Fischer and the late bassist Martin Eric Ain who is not on the album.)





’80’s Glam Metalcast: On why he got let go from the band?

Amberg: “It was a pain in the ass to work with me for Tom. I was a young guy who had and record contract and I toured and I was just behaving like a prick. I thought I was a rock star and a king. That was pretty heavy for the other guys to deal with, especially Tom. There was my attitude and some abuse of stuff, I was a mess back then. If I had the wisdom that I have now, things would have turned out so differently. I wasn’t focused on the music like Tom was. Celtic Frost was his life. I was focused on playing live and having a party. It’s sad actually.”

’80’s Glam Metalcast: On bassist Curt Victor Bryant’s unzipped pants on the back cover?

Amberg: “His pants being unzipped was an accident. His pants just got broken and we didn’t have spare pants. In our craziness back then, we were like “let’s do it”. The photographer was there and no shops were open. Now I look at it and I don’t think it’s very cool!

’80’s Glam Metalcast: On if he thinks Cold Lake should be re-issued and on Spotify etc.?

Amberg: “I think if they would, it really doesn’t have much weight anymore. Now it’s like the forbidden album. You can’t get it anymore, you can’t stream it..it’s gone. I think it’s only Tom’s decision. It’s his baby, if he doesn’t want it anymore, so be it.”