Former CONTROL DENIED Singer TIM AYMAR Joins ANGBAND

Veteran metal singer Tim Aymar (Control Denied, Pharaoh) is the new singer for Persian metallers Angband!

A band statement reads: ”We are so proud to announce that legendary vocalist Tim Aymar (Control Denied, Pharaoh) is the new Angband singer! Tim is now singing our new album that we will release in 2018 via Pure Steel Recodes. We also have the virtuoso Ney player Pasha Hanjani (Dastan) as the guest musician. That’s right we have more elements from Persian traditional music in our new album which makes it a power metal/ progressive metal/ Persian folk album! We promise to surprise you with that. Stay metal!"