Former CRIMSON GLORY / SEVEN WITCHES / LEATHERWOLF Frontman Launches THE WADE BLACK PROJECT; European Live Dates In Planning

Wade Black, who rose to fame in 1999 when Crimson Glory released their comeback album, Astronomica, has announced The Wade Black Project. He is planning to hit the European festival circuit in 2020 to perform material from the artists / albums he has been involved with, including Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf (World Asylum) and Seven Witches (Xiled To Infinity And One).

The band line-up features:

Wade Black - vocals

Jan Bunning - bass (Paragon)

Gabriele J. Palermo - guitars (Tragedian)

Dave Chadrick - drums (Deathriders)

Christian Munzer - guitars (Eternity's End)

Photo: Rick Marino