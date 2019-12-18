Former CRIMSON GLORY / SEVEN WITCHES / LEATHERWOLF Frontman Launches THE WADE BLACK PROJECT; European Live Dates In Planning

December 18, 2019, 18 minutes ago

news wade black crimson glory leatherwolf seven witches heavy metal

Wade Black, who rose to fame in 1999 when Crimson Glory released their comeback album, Astronomica, has announced The Wade Black Project. He is planning to hit the European festival circuit in 2020 to perform material from the artists / albums he has been involved with, including Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf (World Asylum) and Seven Witches (Xiled To Infinity And One).

The band line-up features:

Wade Black - vocals
Jan Bunning - bass (Paragon)
Gabriele J. Palermo - guitars (Tragedian)
Dave Chadrick - drums (Deathriders)
Christian Munzer - guitars (Eternity's End)

Stay tuned for updates.

Photo: Rick Marino



