Former/Current Members Of SCORPIONS, ALICE COOPER, KROKUS, And More Featured In New Book Dissecting Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In Music

A new book has been released which explores the relationship between the disadvantaged populations and technology in the music industry. There are a number of people around the world who are digitally divided. In other words, they have no access or non-using efficiently the technology. So, what happens when these populations are trying catch up with the latest trends of music listening and creation? How easy is for people who are “disadvantaged” to use the modern technology for listening or creating music?

Vasileios Yfantis follows a journalistic/scientific approach to identify the importance of the issue. He places the problem in a scientific framework, but uses a journalistic method (interviews) to explore further the research area. A number of famous musicians participate in the research by answering questions considering technology and its impact on music. The musicians are former or current members of the Scorpions, Genesis, Camel, Alice Cooper, Gong, Roger Waters, Krokus and other important artists. Orders are available via the Amazon widget below.

The full list of the musicians includes: Acid Mothers Temple, Chaostar, Dave Kilminster, Eric Norlander, Greg Kihn, Harald Grosskopf, Kane Roberts, Mike Howlett, Ashburn Miller, Paul May, Suzi Quatro, Miss Guy, Udo Hanten, Anthony Phillips, Colin Bass, James Kottak, Mark Kohler, Tom Brumpton, Steve Hackett.

About the author: Vasileios Yfantis holds an MSc in Information Technology (University Of The West Of Scotland) and an MSc in Information Security (Luleå University of Technology), moreover he is the author of scientific articles published worldwide. Technology as a medium and music as a mission led him to experiment as a musician with unorthodox sounds and machines since the late 1990s. The main areas of his research interests feature: Information Communications Technology, e-Tourism, Digital Divide, e-Government and the Digital Entertainment Industry.