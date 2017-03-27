Former CYNIC Bassist ROBIN ZIELHORST Releases Four Playthrough Videos; New ONEGODLESS Single "Countless Hours" Streaming

Robin Zielhorst, the Dutch bass player known for his work with progressive bands like Cynic, Exivious, Textures, Our Oceans and OneGodLess has released playthrough videos for four instrumental pieces for solo bass. Besides his usual characteristic fretless bass playing, with these four pieces he focused on fretted bass, using various techniques to create hauntingly beautiful ambient music. You can view the pieces in a playlist, or watch the total playthrough in one continuous video:

Next to these recordings, Robin is working on the release of OneGodLess' debut album, which will be released in May 2017. Two singles are available below.