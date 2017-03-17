Former CYNIC Bassist ROBIN ZIELHORST Releases “Turmoil” Playthrough Video

Robin Zielhorst, Dutch bass player known for his work with progressive bands like Cynic, Exivious, Textures, Our Oceans and OneGodLess has released the first of his playthrough videos.

Zielhorst recorded four instrumental pieces for solo bass. Robin is known for his work with Cynic (US prog metal legends), Exivious (Dutch fusion metal), Our Oceans (Dutch ambient pop), OneGodLess (Dutch stoner groove metal) and various side projects and studio recordings.



Besides his usual characteristic fretless bass playing, with these four pieces for solo bass he focused on fretted bass, using various techniques to create hauntingly beautiful ambient music. This video is the first of four playthrough videos that will be released this month:

Next to these recordings, Robin is working on the release of OneGodLess' debut album, which will be released in May 2017. The first single was released on February 6th.