Former CYNIC Member ROBIN ZIELHORST Releases Bass Focused Solo Recordings

Dutch bass player Robin Zielhorst recorded four instrumental pieces for solo bass. Robin is known for his work with Cynic (US prog metal legends), Exivious (Dutch fusion metal), Our Oceans (Dutch ambient pop), OneGodLess (Dutch stoner groove metal) and various side projects and studio recordings.

Besides his usual characteristic fretless bass playing, with these four pieces he focused on fretted bass, using various techniques to create hauntingly beautiful ambient music.

The four pieces can be found below via the YouTube playlist:

Next to these recordings, Robin is working on the release of OneGodLess' debut album, which will be released in May 2017. The first single was released on February 6th.

