Former DEATH Bandmates GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DIGIORGIO And BOBBY KOELBLE Perform "Zero Tolerance"; Video

Drummer Gene Hoglan teamed up with former Death bandmates Steve DiGiorgio (bass) and Bobby Koeble (guitar) for a quarantine version of the Symbolic album track, "Zero Tolerance". Performing with them is Max Phelps on guitars and vocals.

Says Hoglan: "Here’s a new tribute from us Death To All dudes to our fallen brother, Mr. Chuck Schuldiner."

Watch their quarantine version of “Overactive Imagination” below: