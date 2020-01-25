Former DEATH, CYNIC Drummer SEAN REINERT Dead At 48

Drummer Sein Reiner has died at the age of 48. He was found unresponsive at his California home last night (January 24). Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Reinert was one of the founding members of progressive death metal act Cynic and he performed on the Death album, Human.

Tributes have started flowing in from various musicians.

Atheist’s Kelly Shaefer: “RIP Sean Reinert, my friend for 30 + years and one of the best drummers on the planet. Someone make it stop.....I can’t believe this.....”

Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan: “Absolutely gutted. My favorite metal drummer of all time has passed within a month of the greatest rock drummer ever. My condolences to his friends and family. The metal world has lost a piece of its top tier.”

Origin’s John Longstreth: “Sean is the reason I play death metal. I can't. RIP best dude ever.”

Imonolith’s Ryan Van Poederooyen: “So sad to hear of a good friends passing. Sean Reinert was not only a legendary drummer but a beautiful human being. You passed on way too young brother. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones and close friends. You were truly an amazing drummer and friend.‬ Rest easy, Sean‬, you’ll be greatly missed but never forgotten brother.”