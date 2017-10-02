Former DEATH, OBITUARY Guitarist RALPH SANTOLLA Joins SERPENT SEDUCED EVE

Rock / psychedelic / experimental / doom / prog act Serpent Seduced Eve have announced their new guitarist, Ralph Santolla (Death, Obituary, Deicide, Sebastian Bach, Iced Earth) by launching a crowdfunding campaign for studio costs and new gear:



"Hey there, with this campaign, we try to get the money to bring legendary Ralph Santolla over to Germany, to work with his new nand Serpent Seduced Eve on the songs and record a demo. Therefore we need your support, to cover travel expenses, studio time and some pieces of gear. Thank you for helping us to reach our target!"



Get more information on the Crowdfunding Campaign, at this location.

Visit the official Serpent Seduced Eve Facebook page for further details.