Former DEEP PURPLE / JAMES GANG Guitarist TOMMY BOLIN Featured In Expanded Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall Of Fame

The Charlotte Observer is reporting the Iowa Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame's hundreds of inductee exhibits have been moved to a new and bigger space in Arnolds Park.

They can be found now in the same building that houses the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum. Both museums are part of the entertainment complex in the park.

The Hall of Fame had been in the Roof Garden, an open-air complex next to the amusement park. The Roof Garden was demolished and is being rebuilt as part of the multimillion-dollar Restore the Park campaign.

Highlights include recording equipment from Iowa studios, contracts to perform at the Roof Garden that were signed by the likes of Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison, and a bright red suit worn on stage by the late Tommy Bolin, a Sioux City native and guitarist for such bands as Deep Purple and the James Gang.