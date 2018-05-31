Former DEICIDE / OBITUARY Guitarist RALPH SANTOLLA Suffers Heart Attack, Remains In Coma In Florida Hospital

Guitarist Ralph Santolla (Death, Obituary, Deicide, etc.) suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, and is currently in a coma at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Ralph's mother, Sue Santolla-Rocha, posted the following update via Facebook: "Friends and family... it is out there now so let me tell you what I know.

"Ralph thought he had a spider bite on Saturday. Went to the hospital. It was not a spider bite, it was a blood clot. Tuesday nite he fell and he had a heart attack. John Rocha gave him CPR until EMT arrived. His heart had stopped but they got him back.

"His visuals are stable but he is in a coma. He is on a ventilator but he is breathing around it - he could breathe on his own but they do not want to have additional strain to his body. He is in a coma. That is the main concern at this moment. They can fix everything else.

"We are having as many of his friends as they can come and talk to him and play music. There has been a minimal movement but some. It is ICU but he is in a private room and they are letting anyone in and they can stay as long as they want. So please pray as he has people all over the world praying and if you can come and spend time with him.

"Please... he needs to get back from the place that he is in. I love you all... let’s just work on getting him out of the coma if we can." Stay tuned for updates.